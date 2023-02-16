Rare Pics of KCR Family Holiday in Kondagattu

Vintage photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao with his family at the viewpoint close to the temple going viral on social media as he arrived in the district on Wednesday to examine and review measures to develop the 300-year-old Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple. The images, which are said to date back at least 35 to 40 years, were initially tweeted by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, who recalls having multiple "darshans" of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy with the Chief Minister and his family.

“Now it’s Kondagattu’s turn for its overal facelift by developing another landmark mythological structure. Throwback pics from the view point place, when we had numerous Darshans of Kondagattu Anajanna along with our Hon’ble CM Sri KCR garu and family,” he tweeted.

Also Read: KCR to Make Kondagattu Spiritual Hub for Tourists

Check out the tweet: