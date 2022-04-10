In Rare Feat, Gandhi Hospital Docs in Hyderabad Perform Three Surgeries in Four Hours

Hyderabad: The Orthopaedic doctors at Gandhi Hospital here have achieved another rare feat. Within a span of four hours, the medical team carried out three surgeries on three patients. Agayya (63) of Tirumalagiri in Nalgonda district, Ailaiah (65) of Khammam district and Neelaveni (50) of Musheerabad have successfully undergone knee joint replacement surgeries, hospital superintendent Raja Rao informed.

Under the supervision of Orthopaedic professor Valya, three joint replacement surgeries were successfully performed between 8.30 am and 12.30 pm on Saturday. Prof. Rajeswara Rao, Coordinator for Aarogyasri at Gandhi Hospital said costs of these surgeries were covered under Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri schemes.

Orthopaedic Professor Valya, Anaesthesia HoD Baby Rani, Associate Professor Sridevi, Srinivasa Naik Anil Kumar and Assistant Professors Abbayya, Kiran and Akram were congratulated for accomplishing the task.