Rapido & Telangana Government Working towards Creating Employment Opportunities

With the country's overall unemployment rate at 7% in November 2021, Rapido and the Telangana Government are aiming to make a difference in the state of Telangana. The company is in discussions with the Government to increase employment opportunities for youth in the city. This is an extension to Rapido’s already existing employee base in Telangana of 400+ on board. The aim is now to increase this number to over 1000 in the next 2 years.

The state-level initiative aims to improve entrepreneurship for more than 30000 people by encouraging them to earn income while driving their two-wheelers. This initiative will also employment opportunities and will involve a new round of jobs by Rapido for local people in the city to apply. This move would allow the training of 600+ students to ensure that they stay close to their families whilst having a job and income that is comfortable for their survival.

Speaking of this initiative, Pavan Guntupalli, Co-Founder, Rapido said, “The Government’s vision to boost employment in the city is our road to entrenching a cohesive and accessible start-up system in and across India. The fresh round of hiring will strengthen the Rapidos’s rider and driver growth, digital payments, risk & compliance, marketplace, customer obsession, infrastructure, data, safety and finance technology teams''

This employment initiative is in-line with Rapido’s and the Government’s vision to make mobility and delivery more accessible, and to become the backbone of transportation in the majority of the cities across India.

“We are aiming to take a lot of initiatives to encourage the startup ecosystem in the state. We are happy to see that Rapido is aligned with us on this goal. With the rising opportunities and the desire among the youth to excel in every field, we are positive that this initiative will be well-received”, said Sri KT Ramarao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana