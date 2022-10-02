Rangareddy : Four Children Drown While Swimming in a Village Tank

Ranga Reddy: Four children including a girl aged below 12 years drowned in a village tank at Tadiparthi, Yacharam Mandal in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Sunday. Local divers have recovered the bodies.

The deceased children have been identified as Rehana, Sameer, Khalid and Imran. The children belonging to two families were drowned in the tank when they ventured for swimming.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and supervised the fishing out of the bodies of children from the tank with the help of locals. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.

Earlier this week, three students in Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh had drowned in a rivulet. The students had went to Sokuleru Vagu in Chinthuru Mandal for an excursion.