Ranganayasagar To Soon Become Tourist Hot Spot in Telangana

Ranganayakasagar will turn into a world-class tourist spot said Telangana Finance Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday. He said, Komaticheruvu, the southern part of Siddipet has already been developed into a tourist spot and soon Ranganayakasagar will become the tourist spot too. During his recent visit to Siddipet, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Ranganayakasagar and announced that it would be developed into a major tourism spot.

Harish Rao said the government has sanctioned Rs 110 crore for the project. The guest house will be built on Pallagutta in the middle of Ranganayakasagar apart from road connectivity that will attract many tourists. “The situation has changed completely now, all the lakes in the district were filled under Mission Kakatiya scheme. The three TMC capacity Ranganayakasagar was filled with Godavari water through the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme,” Harish Rao said.

Kaleshwaram water was also used to fill other lakes in the district to meet the irrigation requirements.