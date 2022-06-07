RANGA REDDY: In a heart-wrenching scene even for the police to witness, three children came to the police station to complain about their alcoholic father. The incident took place at the Adibhatla police station in Ranga Reddy district in the State of Telangana on Monday.

As per reports in Sakshi, Circle Inspector Narender said that the alcoholic in question was Panthangi Rajiv who hailed from Miryalaguda in the Nalgonda district. He was married to one Padma and the couple had three children- Deepu(10), Sivaramakrishna (7), and Lakshikanth (6). They were living in TCS Colony in Adibhatla.

Rajiv soon became addicted to alcohol and constantly harassed and physically abused his wife Padma. On Monday afternoon things went out of hand when he came home drunk and started beating Padma mercilessly. Even as his in-laws tried to stop him, Rajiv beat up the aged couple as well. Unable to bear the abuse meted out upon their mother, the three children approached the Adibhatla Police and complained to them about their father.

Responding to their plea the CI sent constables home and brought Rajiv to the police station. They counseled the inebriated man and sent him back home. Locals couldn’t help but laud the children’s awareness and bravery to go and complain to the cops about their father and save their mother.

