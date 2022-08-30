HYDERABAD: Four women have died allegedly due to complications arising out of botched sterilization surgery that was conducted at Community Health Centre (CHC) at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district near the city. While two women died on Monday, the other two died on Tuesday due to complications. The women have been identified as Mamatha, Sushma, Lavanya, Mounika hailing from Ibrahimpatnam.

They were part of a group of 34 women who had undergone Double Puncture Laparoscopy (DPL) at the sterilisation camp on August 25 at CHC in Ibrahimpatnam. The medical condition of the rest of the 30 women was being monitored. The State government meanwhile has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh, a double bedroom house for the family of the deceased, and admission of the surviving children in residential schools.

Following the incident, the Telangana State government directed the Department of Public Health to conduct an enquiry and submit a detailed report within a week for taking action.

Addressing the media on Tuesday Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr. G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that family operations are a nationwide process where more than 38 thousand women in the state were operated upon last year. This is the first time such an incident occurred after the formation of Telangana. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. We are monitoring the health condition of the remaining 30 women who are at home.

Seven out of 30 women were shifted to Hyderabad hospitals. While 20 of them were shifted to NIIMs Hospital, the condition of seven of them was said to be slightly critical, and were being closely monitored at a private hospital. We have suspended two medical officers and an inquiry has been ordered over the incident where the report will be submitted within a week, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said.

