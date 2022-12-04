HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter handle and went on a tirade against Indigo Airlines after his luggage went missing and also over the flight timings and the airline’s staff behavior who were unable to help him recover his missing luggage.

In his first tweet the Baahubali actor shared a GIF image of the airline's company, and wrote, “India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue can it be any shittier!!

India’s worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue 💥 can it be any shittier !! pic.twitter.com/odnjiSJ3xy — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 4, 2022

Not stopping there the Bheemla Nayak actor continued his tirade and mocked the airlines brand. He retweeted a post from the said company which read, “Our engineers who ensure safe & hassle-free flights daily and non-stop.” He responded, “Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper.”

Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper. https://t.co/KRNJkKfCmx — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 4, 2022

In another post, the actor who seemed pretty much frustrated with the Airlines services mocked them and said, “More Paradise lost than found,” in response to their post.

More Paradise lost than found 🤣🤣 https://t.co/twFYGVu4Qr — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 4, 2022

This is the first time that the scion of Ramanaidu Studios had come out so strongly on an aircraft carrier and vented his ire at their services though there have been many instances of other celebrities expressing their angst at Indigo for several instances of faulty services.

Rana Daggubati attended the last day (November 28) of the Indian International Film Festival in Goa and spoke about the future of cinema. “In the future, we may have cinema that is not just 2D, but interactable in some form,” he added. Speaking about IFFI, he said, with today's changing voices, festivals create the ecosystem for independent voices to thrive.

It is not clear if the luggage went missing after the Goa visit or if it was some other trip, and we hope he gets his luggage back and his ordeal ends on a happy note.

