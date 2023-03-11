Ramoji Film City Celebrates Women's Month, Check Free Tickets Deets

The most popular tourist destination, Ramoji Film City (RFC) has opened a special offer to women who visit the place this month. Ramoji Film City announced a special package on Women’s Day and posted on Twitter, "Join us in celebrating Women’s Month. Buy 1 entry ticket, Get 1 Free at Ramoji Film City.." To grab the offer one has to book the tickets in advance via online. Ramoji Film City management has announced that it will celebrate "Women’s Month," and this offer is only available to women.

Ramoji Film City is an integrated film studio facility located in Hyderabad. Spread over 1,666 acres, it is the largest film studio complex in the world and, as such, has been certified by the Guinness World Records. It was established by Telugu media tycoon Ramoji Rao in 1996. The Guardian described Ramoji Film City as "city within a city.