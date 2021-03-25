Ramayampet Municipality Imposes New Rules For Residents To Prevent COVID Spread

Following a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Telangana Government has sounded a high alert across the state. As students have been the most hit in the second wave of infection, schools and colleges have been closed since Wednesday. Authorities have advised people to wear masks and to leave the house after taking proper precautions.

In this context, the government has denied rumors that are being spread that there will be lockdown again in the state. Meanwhile, the Ramayampeta Municipal Corporation of Medak district has taken a significant decision to control the spread of Covid-19 cases in the town.

The municipality has decided to impose a fine of Rs 100 on people wandering outside without masks. On the other hand, shopkeepers will be fined Rs 1,000 if seen without a mask. Municipal Chairman Palle Jitendra Goud stated that if people are caught for the second time, Rs 500 fine will be levied on them and while businessmen will have to shell out a whopping Rs 5000. License for their business will be cancelled if a person is caught without a mask for the third time.

These preventive steps were announced by the Municipal Corporation in Ramayampet as per the Central government guidance for controlling the Corona cases in India.

Also Read: Karnataka Sleaze Scandal: Jarkiholi's Phone Sent to Forensics