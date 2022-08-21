Ramanthapur Narayana College Suicide: Condition of ABVP Leader Sandeep, AO Ashok Critical

In the Ramanthapur Narayana College incident, ABVP leader Sandeep and other college staff have been severely injured. The condition of ABVP leader Sandeep and AO Ashok Reddy is said to be critical. Both of them have been admitted to DRDO Apollo Hospital.

The student activist Sandeep (23), a member of the Telangana Students Union, Venkata Chary (28), an ABVP activist from Osmania University, and Ashok Reddy (51), an administrative officer at the college, suffered severe burn injuries. Sandeep suffered up to 80 percent burns, and Ashok Reddy and Venkata Chary suffered more than 50 percent burns.

Sai Narayana, a student from Narayana College has completed his intermediate this year and he was denied TC due to some fee issues. The student visited the college many times to sort out the fee issues but nothing happened. So, he approached student leader, Sandeep. On Friday, Sai Narayana went to college along with ABVP leader Sandeep and a few others. The student leader's threat to the principal of Narayana College demanding TC for Sai led to an accidental fire.

The college management Friday issued a statement that reads, "An unfortunate incident of arson has occurred at the Narayana College Campus in Ramanthapur. Our principal and another staff member have suffered multiple burn injuries as a consequence. We take the safety of our students and staff very seriously. We have a zero-tolerance policy against such dangerous behaviour on our campuses. We are consulting with our legal team and are preparing to file criminal charges against those responsible for this heinous incident."

Police have filed a case and the investigation is underway.

