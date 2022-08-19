Ramanthapur Narayana College Student Suicide Timeline of Events

A student leader’s threat to set himself ablaze led to an accidental fire at Narayana college in Hyderabad on Friday, injuring him, the principal, and another college employee.

12:20 PM Sai Narayana arrived at Narayana College with his friend Sandeep and other six friends.

12:35 They went into Narayana College's principal room

12:40 12:40 Argument broke out with the Principal in issuing the TC certificate

12:43 In the process, student activist Sandeep pours petrol on himself in the principal room. Not realising that there was a lamp behind him and caught fire.

12:43 AO Ashok ran in to the prinicpal room after noticing flames coming out from it.

12:44 Sandeep, student Satyanarayan ,AO Ashok, Principal Sudhakar Reddy were all injured.

12:45 In an attempt to save Sandeep and AO Ashok from burn injuries, the staff present in the college tried to douse the flames.

12:50 Three persons ( AO, student activist and principal) were taken to the Gandhi Hospital for the treatment.

