Ram Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna: TRS MLC Kavitha’s Dig at BJP

Kamareddy: TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha criticised the BJP-led Central government on Wednesday and alleged that it is using the central probe agencies after it failed to win over the loyalty of TRS legislators through horse-trading.

Kavitha launched the scathing attack on Centre during a TRS cadre meeting at Tandur in Nagireddypet mandal. She said the TRS leaders and workers need not worry about the intimidation of the central agencies. The TRS leader said those who have done wrong should fear the investigating agencies.

Raising the TRS MLAs poaching issue, Kavitha asked why BJP General Secretary BL Santhosh is not appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana Police despite the summons. It may be noted here that a BJP functionary’s name cropped up in the conversation between three alleged BJP agents who persuaded the four MLAs of the TRS to join the BJP fold and offered them a huge sum of money.



In an oblique reference to the ongoing Income Tax (I-T) raids on Telangana Minister Malla Reddy, the TRS MLC said the people are ready to cooperate with the officials. Kavitha further said BJP is indulging in arm-twisting tactics like ‘Ram Ram Japna, Paraya Leader Apna’. And, when the saffron party fails miserably in achieving its objective, they use central agencies to ‘harass’ the opposition leaders.

