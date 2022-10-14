Ram Gopal Varma Slams No Music After 10 PM Rule in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is known for not mincing words when it comes to expressing views. He has bluntly criticised the ban on music in Hyderabad pubs after 10 pm and wondered if the city had adopted the Taliban style in regulating pubs.

In a series of tweets, Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV reacted to the court orders against playing loud music after 10 in the night. He said a pub was looking like a graveyard.

“I didn’t realise that Hyderabad is being ruled in Taliban style which is what I felt when I saw a pub looking like a graveyard thanks to the No Music After 10 pm order (sic),” RGV wrote in one of his tweets and added a hashtag #HyderabadTaliban

Sir, #KCR @KTRTRS and @CPHydCity I din’t realise that Hyderabad is being ruled in Taliban style which is what I felt when I saw a PUB looking like a GRAVE YARD thanks to the NO MUSIC AFTER 10 PM ORDER #HyderabadTaliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

The filmmaker also questioned the State government for stopping people from having fun beyond 10 pm while other places in the country have more flexible restrictions for pub goers.

“When we are all living in the same country called India ,why are only Hyderabadis being subjected to Taliban rule sir ? How come the NO music time is 1 AM everywhere else in the country and 10 pm in Hyderabad,” he tweeted further.

Sir, #KCR @KTRTRS and @CPHydCity when we are all living in the same country called India ,why are only Hyderabadis being subjected to Taliban rule sir ? How come the NO music time is 1 AM everywhere else in the country and 10 pm in Hyderabad sir ? #HyderabadTaliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

He also cautioned the government that an international global city like Hyderabad cannot afford to have a ‘Talibanish’ outlook if its wants the foreign investors to continue their business in the city.

Hyderabad must be the 1st International global city which has NO MUSIC AFTER 10 PM ..Can’t forget the look in some foreigners faces when the music stopped ..They were looking at us like we are Taliban — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2022

It may be recalled here that following a petition from locals seeking a relief from the loud music in pubs, the High Court ordered the pub owners to stop playing the music after 10 pm.