Ram Gopal Varma Pleads To KTR To Lock Hyd Mayor In Her House With 5K Stray Dogs
Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has been hitting the headlines for his latest reaction on the incident where a four-year boy who was mauled and killed by stray dogs.
Netizens appreciated RGV's reactions and RGV put out a video on social media taking on the Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi.
RGV is seen pleading to the KTR " I really don't know the political system as a common citizen. He is requesting KTR to put the stray dogs which killed a boy in Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi's house. He further added that The Mayor should be locked up in her house with 5000 stray dogs and I want to see how she will feed the dogs happy. RGV made a video of Amberpet boy’s video and the Mayor feeding her pet dog happily at home". Here's the tweet posted by RGV:
Netizens are bashing Mayor Vijayalakshmi for being insensitive related to a kid's family who was killed by stray dogs in the Amberpet area. The incident took place on February 22, leading to a major outrage over the stray dog menace the city has been facing for many months.
Still waiting madam ,if you still busy with dogs what time I can expect answer madam ? https://t.co/rUxePqig5N
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) February 23, 2023
And we citizens would like to know where and how the 18 cr alloted by the government was spent to tackle the dog menace and I want to sit on a tv debate with dog lover @GadwalvijayaTRS and her team ,and if she doesn’t agree, the people will come to know who the real dogs are https://t.co/LFE673sxX3
Sir @KTRBRS I am hiding my face when I don’t need to , so you shouldn’t hide the inner faces of this horrible killing allowed by a failed system led by @GadwalvijayaTRS pic.twitter.com/9sTcA1GntI
Madam once you finish feeding your dogs can you please sit with me on a debate in whichever channel you want so that people will know what you don’t know what I don’t know https://t.co/kL3ImFnoY7
Hey @GadwalvijayaTRS I WANT TO BITE @KTRBRS @hydcitypolice pic.twitter.com/bXTFqsxzzH
Sir @KTRBRS please round up all the 5 lakh dogs into a dog home and make the mayor @GadwalvijayaTRS stay in their middle 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWe6sC9Ga4
