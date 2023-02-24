Ram Gopal Varma Pleads To KTR To Lock Hyd Mayor In Her House With 5K Stray Dogs

Feb 24, 2023, 14:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma has been hitting the headlines for his latest reaction on the incident where a  four-year boy who was mauled and killed by stray dogs.

 Netizens appreciated RGV's reactions and RGV put out a video on social media taking on the Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi.
RGV is seen pleading to the KTR " I really don't know the political system as a common citizen. He is requesting KTR to put the stray dogs which killed a boy in Hyderabad Mayor Vijayalakshmi's house. He further added that The Mayor should be locked up in her house with 5000 stray dogs and I want to see how she will feed the dogs happy. RGV made a video of Amberpet boy’s video and the Mayor feeding her pet dog happily at home". Here's the tweet posted by RGV:

Netizens are bashing Mayor Vijayalakshmi for being insensitive related to a kid's family who was killed by stray dogs in the Amberpet area. The incident took place on February 22, leading to a major outrage over the stray dog menace the city has been facing for many months.


