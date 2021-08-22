Raksha Bandhan 2021: Telangana CM KCR, Governor Tamilisai Extend Greetings On Rakhi Festival

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan have extended their wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Raksha Bandhan festival. In a message, the governor said that Rakshabandhan symbolizes the great Indian tradition of the strong bond between brothers and sisters. She said that "The Rakhi tied on the wrist of brothers is a symbol of Raksha (protection). I wish that the thread of love will bind the hearts and lives of all brothers and sisters and make their immortal bond of togetherness stronger." The festival is being celebrated all over the country today, August 22. Here is the message by Governor.

@TelanganaGuv Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan message on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan festival -I wish all the people of Telangana a very happy Raksha Bandhan festival. It symbolizes the great Indian tradition of the eternal bond between brothers and sisters. — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) August 21, 2021

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that "Raksha Bandhan is observed on this day all over the country and stands as a symbol of brotherhood." Here is the tweet made by KCR.

CM Sri KCR greeted Telangana people on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. CM said that #RakshaBandhan observed on this day all over the country stands as a symbol of love and affection between siblings. pic.twitter.com/nFgSBTT56t — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) August 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The festival honours the eternal bond of love between sisters and brothers.