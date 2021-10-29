Rajasthan Man Supplies Marijuana Laced Chocolates to Construction Workers in Hyderabad, Held

For the past few days, the Telangana police are on a major crackdown on ganja trade and drug peddlers in the State and in the city of Hyderabad. They have conducted raids in several areas and have arrested drug dealers and peddlers.

As part of this, the police are also checking and inspecting vehicles. Earlier the police arrested a 42-year-old man who was caught in possession of marijuana-laced chocolates in the Khanament area of the city on Wednesday.

The man identified as Durga Prasad was arrested by the Serlilingampally excise department during a vehicle inspection drive. Excise officer Gandhi B Naik said the chocolates he was carrying were brought from Rajasthan and were being sold to construction workers from Bihar and Odisha.

Prasad has previously been questioned and arrested by law enforcement officials over the sale of drugs. "When we searched his vehicle, we discovered a bag of marijuana-laced chocolates. We are attempting to acquire additional information from him about how he got the chocolates from Rajasthan," Naik said.