Rajasthan Drug Peddler Selling Heroin in Hyderabad Arrested

The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Shahalibanda Cops arrested an interstate drug seller and four consumers who were in illegal possession of the narcotic substance Heroin. According to authorities, the main culprit, Suresh Kumar, is a resident of Rajasthan's Ranaudhar district. He dropped out of intermediate course and moved to Hyderabad. Later, he worked as a sanitary supervisor in the chemical industry in Jeedimetla for over six years.

Meanwhile, he saw that many Rajasthanis working here were addicted to heroin (commonly called Hamal and Hafeem in Rajasthan). A month ago, he quit his work and returned to his home town, where he planned to procure the banned substance and supply the same to his people in Hyderabad, Rachakonda, and Cyberabad district to make easy money.

To start the drugs business, he got in touch with a heroin supplier named Jayanthilal Manju alias JD Manju, who is also a Rajasthan native. Later, Suresh Kumar began obtaining heroin at a low cost and selling it at a high cost to drug addicts. The Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Shahalibanda police nabbed the accused and recovered 75 grams of heroin based on information.