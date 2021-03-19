Rajanna Siricilla Govt Hospital Staff Neglects COVID Patient

Rajanna Siricilla: A man named Sheikh Madar from Pothugal village was ill for some time. After his health deteriorated he was rushed to a government hospital in Mustabad Mandal.

The Government hospital staff at Rajanna Siricilla district hospital from Mustabad Mandal reportedly exhibited negligence towards the patient. They are said to have neglected Sheikh for hours, which resulted in his death. However, even after his death, the body is said to have been abandoned without according proper care.

The incident took place in Pothugal, of Mustabad Mandal in Rajanna Siricilla District. However, only later it was learned that he had COVID. The full details of the incident goes thus...

Sheikh Madar, a native of Pothugal village, had been ill for some time. He was shifted to a hospital in Mustabad Mandal after his health condition worsened. The doctors who medically examined Madar explained that he had contracted the Coronavirus infection and that his condition was serious.

Family members were advised to take Madar to Rajanna Siricilla Area District government hospital immediately. However, Madar died on the way to Siricilla Government Hospital in the ambulance. The ambulance crew is said to have left the body on the premises of Siricilla Area District government hospital.

Locals said that the body was still there for many hours after his death. The family also alleged that the hospital staff was negligent.

A relative of the deceased complained that the body was left outside, in the corridors without even being moved to the morgue. Patients at the hospital were alarmed to learn of the death of Madar due to Covid-19.