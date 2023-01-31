Rajanna Sircilla: Several Students Injured in School Bus and RTC Bus Collision

Sircilla: Several students received injuries after their school bus in which they were travelling was hit by a RTC bus in Yellareddy Peta of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

According to police, ten passengers of the TSRTC bus were also injured in the road accident. The public transport bus was heading to Kamareddy when it met with an accident.

The injured students and bus passengers were admitted to nearby hospitals in the district. After getting news about the incident, parents of students reached the hospital and attended to their injured wards.

The district administration has instructed the District Educational Officer (DEO) to provide better treatment to the injured students.

