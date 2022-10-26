Rajanna Sircilla: Class 3 Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest, Deets Inside

Rajanna Sircilla: In a tragic incident, a 8-year-old boy in Rajanna Sircilla district died after he suffered a cardiac arrest at a government school in Venkatraopalli village of Boinpally mandal in the district on Tuesday.The student has been identified as Burra Koushik. He was collapsed when he was waiting in a queue for mid-day meal. As soon as the child collapsed, the alerted school staff provided him with the first aid and was shifted to a hospital for further treatment. The doctors declared him brought dead.

According to the locals, the student has been suffering from fits and other heart related ailments. A pall of gloom descended over the incidnet in the village.

