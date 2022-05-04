Raja Singh Congratulates KTR In A Satirical Way

BJP MLA Raja Singh took to his Twitter and shared a couple of pics in which one could see how some of the areas have turned after heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning. Heavy rainfall on Monday lashed several areas of the city leading to waterlogging and inundation in many places.

Raja Singh shared a video and congratulated Municipal Development Minister KTR for providing World-class infrastructure in Hyderabad. Here is the tweet made by Raja Singh.

Congratulations to Municipal Development Minister @KTRTRS for providing World class infrastructure in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/1MbD8K4iQJ — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) May 4, 2022

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. The maximum temperature is likely to increase gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius at isolated pockets across Telangana.

Hyderabad is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is likely to be 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 28 degrees Celsius.

Yellow alerts have been issued to districts including Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mancherial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mulugu, Jaishankar Bhupalapalli, and Peddapalli.

