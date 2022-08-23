Raja Singh Booked For Making Derogatory Comments On Prophet

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh was booked by the police for making alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in a YouTube video released last night. He released a comedy video in retaliation to Munawar Faruqui being allowed to hold a show in Hyderabad last week. The protests took place in front of city police commissioner CV Anand’s office and other parts of town. The protesters said Raja Singh has hurt the sentiments of the community. They further demanded that Raja Singh should be arrested immediately. The police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and shifted them to several police stations.

Police have been deployed outside the offices of the Hyderabad police commissioner, the Director General of Police office at Lakdikapul, the old police commissioner's office at Purani Haveli, and other important places in the city

“We request everyone to maintain law and order in the city. We assure that stern action will be taken against Raja Singh. We have received multiple complaints against him from various police stations under the Hyderabad Commissionerate," said DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya.