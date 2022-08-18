Nalgonda youth Congress chief Jithender Reddy was suspended and removed from all the responsibilities of the association, informed Telangana youth Congress president Shiva Sena Reddy on Friday. He was replaced by Raja Ramesh.

The party had already suspended Congress presidents in all six mandals who were with Rajagopal Reddy while he was targeting the Congress during his resignation announcement.

Meanwhile, Telangana Congress is aiming to win the Munugode by election. The AICC has decided to assign seven coordinators, one each to the seven mandals in the constituency. These coordinators will directly report to the party high command on the functioning of their leaders.

AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore along with his AICC colleagues Nadeem Javed, Rohit Choudury and Bose Raju held a series of meetings with the elected representatives of local bodies from Munugode, mandal in-charges and DCC presidents.

