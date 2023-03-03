Raj Bhavan is Nearer than Delhi: Telangana Governor Calls Out CS

A day after the Telangana Government approached Supreme Court seeking directions to governor Tamilisai Soundarajan to give her assent to ten key bills passed by the state legislature, governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has highlighted that the chief secretary Shanthakumari didn't even meet her for a courtesy call after assuming the charge of CS.

She also added that the Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi referring to the petition pending before Supreme Court.

The governor tweeted, “Dear @TelanganaCS Rajbhavan is nearer than Delhi. Assuming office as CS you didn't find time to visit Raj Bhavan officially. No protocol!No courtesy even for courtesy calls. Friendly official visits & interactions would have been more helpful which you Don't even intend(sic).”

