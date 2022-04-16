Rainy Days Ahead in Telangana, Say Weathermen

Telangana was put on yellow alert by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. The IMD has forceast rainfall in the state for the next five days.

The weathermen have stated that light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur in isolated areas over Telangana. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds with a speed 30 to 40 kmph are likely to hit a few districts across Telangana.

According to IMD, the trough and wind discontinuity from west Vidarbha to south interior Karnataka currently extends over Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level from west Vidarbha to north interior Karnataka.