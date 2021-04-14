Rains Wreak Havoc in Hyderabad, Power Cuts Make Residents Sleepless

Hyderabad on Tuesday witnessed heavy rainfall. Several areas in the city were inundated and people have faced a lot of problems due to the power cuts on the night of Tuesday.

The Met Office has warned that Hyderabad is going to witness more rainfall in the city and other parts of the state for the next four days. Not only Hyderabad but also other parts of the state like Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, and Wanaparthy may experience heavy rainfall in the next couple of days.

On Monday, due to the rainfall, commuters travelling between Patny Centre and Ranigunj faced problems, and an hour-long traffic jam has been reported at Ranigunj during the day.