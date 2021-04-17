Rainfall Fails To Bring Down Hyderabad Temperatures

The cloudy skies in the afternoon and light showers seemed to have brought a respite from heatwave to the residents of Hyderabad on Friday, but the weather change had no effect on the temperature.

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the temperature recorded in the city was 36.8 degrees Celsius.



Various parts of the city experienced cool weather for some time on Friday but soon, the city was warm again! Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) in Marredpally, Bahadurpura, Bandlaguda, Charminar, Saidabad, Rajendranagar, and Uppal regions recorded 0.5 mm and 5.3 mm of rainfall. The highest rainfall recorded was 5.3 mm at Bandlaguda.

The city is likely to see rainfall or Thunderstorms till April 19, stated the IMD. The maximum temperature is expected to be 37 to 38 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded on Friday was 24.1 degrees Celsius and it will be the same for the next few days.