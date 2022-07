Rain in Telugu States: South Central Railway Cancels 10 Trains till July 13

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue to lash parts of Telangana and neighbouring state Andhra Pradesh, South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 10 trains completely while two trains partially from Monday to Wednesday.

According to SCR release on Monday, the cancelled trains are Train No. 07077/07078 Secunderabad — Umdanagar — Secunderabad Passenger Special, Train No. 07055 Secunderabad — Umdanagar MEMU Special, Train No. 07076 Medchal — Umdanagar MEMU Special, Train No. 07056 Umdanagar — Secunderabad MEMU Special, Train No. 07059 / 07060 Secunderabad — Umdanagar — Secunderabad MEMU Special, Train

No. 07971 / 07970 H.S.Nanded — Medchal — H.S.Nanded Passenger Special, Train No. 07438 Secunderabad — Medchal MEMU Special, Train No. 07213 Medchal — Secunderabad MEMU Special, Train No. 17267/17268 Kakinada Port — Visakhapatnam — Kakinada Port MEMU and Train No. 07978/07977 Vijayawada — Bitragunta - Vijayawada MEMU.

Train No. 17258 Kakinada Port — Vijayawada Express is partially cancelled between Kakinada Port —-Rajahmundry.Train No. 17257 Vijayawada — Kakinada Port Express is partially cancelled between Rajahmundry —Kakinada Port.

