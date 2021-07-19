Rain Related Grievances Flood GHMC After Heavy Downpour Batters Hyderabad

Following heavy rains across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received 25 rain-related complaints between 5 and 6 pm on Sunday. Among the complaints received, 17 were addressed promptly while other problems are being looked into.

Monsoon teams were forced into action by local officials to attend to rain-related complaints, and the GHMC's Disaster Response Force (DRF) was also dispatched. Among the several sites where water was evacuated were Chandragiri Nagar in Gajularamaram ward, Mallepally, Ahmed Nagar, and Khairatabad main road.

In Ahmed Nagar, a gauge scale was installed, and trash from catch pits was cleared in LB Nagar. Several locations throughout the city were also cleansed of uprooted trees, fallen tree branches, and twisted wires.

Hyderabad received heavy rains on Sunday late afternoon. Several parts of the city and suburbs received heavy downpour. Chandulal Baradari in Bahadurpura received the highest amount of rain in the city of 50.30mm, followed by Ghansibazar with 49.30 mm. On the other hand, Gunfoundry (43.8mm) and Doodh Bowli (43.5mm) also received rainfall. There were reports of road inundation and water spilling into low-lying areas in several localities.

A few districts in the state also recorded the highest rainfall, with Dudyal in Vikarabad with 79. 3 mm. Sonala in Adilabad received 73.5 mm. Temperature in Hyderabad saw a dip with a maximum temperature of 30.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 23.5 degrees Celsius. The IMD-Hyderabad forecast for the city on Monday calls for mostly cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.