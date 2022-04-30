Rain Likely In These Districts In Next Three Hours

Hyderabad and some parts of other districts are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next three hours on Saturday.

The forecast from the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, said, “Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely to occur in some parts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Mahbubnagar, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy districts."

According to the Telangana State Planning Development Society, the maximum temperatures in Hyderabad are going to be 40 degree Celsius while the minimum temperature could be 29 degree Celsius.

IMD also issued a yellow alert for districts including Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Jagtial, Khammam, and Nalgonda for the next few days.

