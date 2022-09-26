Rain Batters Hyderabad, Water Logging Reported in Several Areas

Heavy rain lashed several parts of Hyderabad on Monday including Ameerpet, Panjagutta, Khairatabad, Nampally, Tank Bund, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Rajendra Nagar, Kukatpally, Musheerabad, Masab Tank, Toli Chowki, LB Nagar and old city.

Low-lying areas were waterlogged and massive traffic jams were seen on all major roads including Banjara Hills. Knee-deep water could be seen at Yellareddyguda in Ameerpet and under Khairatabad metro station.

As per Telangana State Development Planning Society, Nampally saw the heaviest rainfall of 92.5 mm followed by LB stadium with 86.5 mm rainfall and Mehdipatnam with 83.5 mm. The traffic department requested commuters to delay or postpone their travel for the next two hours up to 8.30 pm or 9 pm to avoid being stuck in traffic jams.