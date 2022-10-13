Rain Alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday has forecasted that Hyderabad will witness rainfall today. It also forecasted that thundershowers at times intense spells are expected.

Issuing a yellow alert, IMD has forecasted that all seven zones of Hyderabad, Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally, will receive light to moderate rainfall on October 13 and 14.

Due to the rainfall, water pooling on roads and low-lying areas in many locations will be witnessed. A few areas will also see electricity outages. Commuters may also see traffic congestion at many locations.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), Hyderabad will continue to receive rainfall till October 6.

Meanwhile, a few places in the state are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Rain lashed parts of the city on Wednesday throwing normal life out of gear. There was massive water stagnation on several roads in Secunderabad, Erragadda, Borabanda, Punjagutta, Basheerbagh, Punjagutta, Mehdipatnam, Lakdi ka Pul, Himayatnagar and other areas in the city.

Also Read: KTR Shoots A Letter to PM Modi on Hindi Imposition