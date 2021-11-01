HYDERABAD: A Special Operating Team (SOT) police conducted raids on a farmhouse located in the outskirts of the city which allegedly belonged to Telugu actor Naga Shaurya, on Sunday.

As per reports, Naga Shaurya’s farmhouse was rented by the organizer for a celebration under the name of Suman Chowdhary. It has been revealed that the main organizer invited more than 25 people to participate in the gambling- card game. Upon receipt of information, the police raided the property and recovered around Rs 6.7 lakhs, 33 mobile phones, 3 cars, and 2 casino boxes.

Suman Chowdary is said to be very close to the 'Varudu Kavelanu' actor Naga Shaurya and is said to be an organizer for such gambling activities at the farmhouse. Naga Shaurya’s farmhouse called the Greenlands Venture is located in the city outskirts at Manchirevula, near the Outer Ring Road under the Narsingi Police Station.

Apparently, Naga Shaurya leased the farmhouse which belonged to a retired IAS officer for five years. TV serials, movie shootings, and parties were being organized there. However, with the Diwali festival approaching, a few people were said to have got together for holding card games, which is a prominent affair during the festive season. They had allegedly booked the farmhouse for four days as part of this under the name of Suman Chaudhary. Facilities akin to the casinos were set up along with card tables, casino coins, hundreds of poker boxes, cash counting machines, liquor, and food arrangements. The Shamshabad SOT police were informed about the illegal activities and they conducted raids on Sunday night.

According to Narsingi police, around thirty people from Hyderabad, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Guntur, and other places were detained at the gambling site in the farmhouse. Among those arrested were prominent politicians, contractors, and businessmen from Andhra Pradesh. Narsingi CI Sivakumar said they were collecting full details of those detained farmhouse and their details would be revealed at the time of sending them to remand.

