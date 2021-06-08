Raids, Cancellation Of COVID Hospitals Leads To Cold War Among Khammam Top Doctors

Has a cold war erupted in Khammam Covid Care Hospitals? Are the inspections by the task force to cancel the licenses of hospitals limited to one category of hospitals?

As the Covid second wave created great havoc in the months of March, April, and May, thousands of cases were reported and many people have died. Covid positive patients are admitted to private hospitals for treatment because of the lack of beds available in government hospitals. Despite the fact that the government issued an order not to collect fees from Covid patients and asked them to show some humanity in these trying times, private hospitals have gone ahead and collected lakhs of money from the patients.

Also Read: PM Kisan Schemes: Rs 42K Deposited Directly Into Farmers' Bank Accounts

To prevent this government formed a task force at the district level to inspect hospitals, resulting in the cancellation of COVID licenses for a number of hospitals. The committee was set up under the chairmanship of the District minister, along with representatives like the Collector, CP, DM & HO, and IMA. In this regard, licenses of hospitals in Khammam were also cancelled, but here is the twist.

According to some affected doctors, these hospital raids were carried out in accordance with a predetermined plan singling out a single category of hospitals and doctors. This news has been circulating in doctor-related Whatsapp groups in recent days. With this, doctors are expressing anguish on social media. As a result, the private hospital owners and doctors have split, leading to a cold war in the district.

On the other hand, if there are any complaints regarding any irregularities in Covid treatment, the government has given Watsapp number- 9154170960 available to the people. However, officials claim that there is no such situation and that no complaint has been filed so far.