Rahul Gandhi Targets TRS Govt’s Spending on Education and Public Health

Hyderabad: Taking a leaf out of AAP government’s initiatives for school education and healthcare, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said if the Congress is voted to power in Telangana, the party would make education and public health its top priorities.

Congress leader during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Yenugonda of Mahabubnagar held a discussion with party senior leaders on the education sector in the state. On this occasion, PhD scholars and JAC representatives of Osmania University interacted with the former Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi lamented on the TRS government’s spending on education and health and said that it was the duty of the government to bear the maximum expenditure on education and public health. He said Telangana falls behind several states in terms of spending on both education and public health systems.

(With agency inputs)