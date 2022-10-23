Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march.

Rahul Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Telangana-Karnataka border by Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state.

Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders welcomed him. Scores of activists were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the border when the yatra marched into Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi walked briefly in Telangana and took a halt at Gudeballur in Narayanpet district of the state. He left for Hyderabad by a chopper and will later fly to Delhi, Congress sources said.

The yatra will be on break during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26.

After that, the yatra will resume on October 27 morning from Gudebellur. It will reach Makthal and continue for 16 days in Telangana, covering 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

