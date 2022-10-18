Rahul Gandhi-led Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to Enter Telangana on October 23

Hyderabad: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 23 and will continue till November 7, said Manickam Tagore, AICC incharge for Telangana.

Rahul Gandhi will enter the state at Narayanpet district, Gudeballur on October 23 and the yatra will enter Hyderabad city on November 1. He will hoist the national flag at Charminar on that day.

The Yatra will leave Telangana at Jukkal on November 7 in Kamareddy District.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh from Karnataka