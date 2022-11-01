Rahul Gandhi Hoists Tricolour at Charminar to Commemorate Rajiv Gandhi’s Sadbhavna Yatra’s Starting Point

Hyderabad: As the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi unfurled the tricolour at the iconic Charminar in the city. More than three decades ago, his father and then party chief Rajiv Gandhi had kicked off the 'Sadbhavna Yatra' from the same historical monument.

Dozens of party leaders and party workers from Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee attended the flag hoisting ceremony and paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The ceremony was held to commemorate Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Charminar on October 19, 1990.

When the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the Charminar area, Rahul Gandhi received a rousing welcome and cadre rend the air with ‘Bharat Jodo’ slogans. The former Congress president entered the Charminar from Laad Bazar road. He settled at the iconic monument and captured its beauty in his camera before moving forward.

Rahul Gandhi will hold a corner meeting at Necklace road in the city and will garland the statue of his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He will have a night halt at Gandhi Ideology Centre at Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

Also Read: Munugode Bypolls: ECI Clears BJP Komatireddy’s Name Over TRS Allegation Of Funds Transfer

