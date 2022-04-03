Hyderabad: Circle Inspector Shivachandra was suspended and a charge memo was also issued to ACP KS Rao of Banjara Hills Police limits in the city over failing to initiate action to control drugs and narcotics and allowing the Pudding and Mink pub which falls under its jurisdiction to operate beyond the stipulated time. A new CI named Nageshwara was appointed in the place of Shivachandra by Commissioner of Police CV Anand.

Hyderabad Task Force officials in a decoy operation had raided the pub in the Raddison Blu hotel in the wee hours of Sunday and caught several persons who were found partying late there.

Several celebrities and children of politicians were reportedly present at the pub during the raid. More than 150 people were present in the pub who were detained and taken to the Banjara Hills police station.

The fact that almost all of those caught in the pub by the police were children of high profile people and this sudden action against these officers has become a matter of debate.

A charge memo has been issued to the ACP demanding an explanation for negligence towards legitimate duties in the control of narcotics in pubs and bars.

