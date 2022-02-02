Rachakonda SOT Nabs International Drug Smugglers' Gang

Rachakonda police arrested four people on Tuesday for peddling drugs. A total of 38 grams of cocaine, Rs 22,000 in cash, three bikes, four phones, and a digital weighing equipment were seized. The arrested people were identified by the police as Mark Owolabi (41) of Banjara Hills and a native of Nigeria, Thoda Harshavardhan (21), a degree final year student, Duddu Pavan Kumar (21) and G Swami Prasad (23), all of whom were inhabitants of Neredmet.

According to Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the head of the racket Mark came to India on a business visa in 2012 and began exporting textiles to his nation. However, he was caught trafficking cocaine to clients for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 each gram. The commissioner stated that Mark obtained cocaine on a daily basis through a source in New Delhi. Mark has previously been detained in drug trafficking-related crimes by Cyberabad Police and Prohibition and Excise agency sleuths. However, he continued to perpetrate crimes after being released from prison. The police have stated that efforts are being made to arrest the offenders who have escaped.

Also Read: TSRTC Special Buses To Muchintal Statue Of Equality