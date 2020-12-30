Rachakonda Police Releases Short Film Ammay To Empower Women

HYDERABAD: Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS, CP Rachakonda has released the short film 'Ammay' directed by Sashank Ramanujam in Prasad Labs. The film inspires women to act for themselves and not to tolerate any misbehaviour by anyone.

When a man thrusts himself on a woman, a woman should not forget that she has more strength to resist as her need to survive is stronger than the lustful desire of a man. Such strength and confidence women can develop by being brave and learning self defence.

Sri Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated director Sashank Ramanujan who has made Ammay after short films like "Beautiful Life" and "Marolokam," giving strong social message. CP Rachakonda has also appreciated actors for the beautiful work and the inspiring message they have given through the short film, "Ammay" asking women to defend themselves instead of waiting for someone to come and rescue them. The CP cited the example of teaching kalaripayattu, a martial art form, to 1000 girl student police cadets of Rachakonda.

While Police are always there and with "Dial 100" service, the response time in Rachakonda is just seven and half minutes. But girls as well need to have the confidence to sustain and defend themselves in any event, at least till police arrive.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi who said "The country is said to achieve freedom only when its women can walk without fear at midnight," CP added that Rachakonda Police, since the time of its formation has empowered the women through "She for Her" and "Margadarshak" programs.

He further stated that in the year 2020, there is an increase in crime against women. He urged women to not construed it as something negative, but to reach out to the Police and file a complaint. Only then the culprits will be taken to task. These complaints will teach the culprits a lesson to not repeat such heinous acts.

CP asked women to dial 100 in any emergency and at odd hours. Also if no conveyance is available, Police will facilitate in organising the same. He also asked parents to empower wards on good touch, bad touch and not tolerate any abuse.

'Ammay' actress Sana congratulated Director Shashank for his 25 short films and wished him to get a big break soon. She also thanked CP Mahesh Bhagwat for being the inspiration and driving force for making such impactful movies. Director Sashank was congratulated by the team and guests for his 25th short film and he expressed his gratitude for all the support extended by CP Sri Mahesh Bhagwat.

The actors Reema, Goutami, Baby Hasini and others were felicitated by CP Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat IPS and Actress Sana who also acted in this movie. DCP Malkajgiri Rakshita Murthy IPS, Addl DCP SHE Teams Smt Saleema, RKSC Vice Chairman Gunalan, RKSC Secretary V. Satish, Adcp Admin Shilpavalli, Producer of the short film Satyanarayana, woman inspectors, SHE Team officers, 'She For Her' volunteers, Margadarshaks were all present during the screening of the film at prasad Labs.