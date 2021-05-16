Rachakonda Police Launch Oxygen Cylinder Bank, Webpage For Plasma Donors

Rachakonda Security Council in association with Rachakonda Police Commisionerate launched an Oxygen Cylinder Bank on Saturday. The initiative, christened, Praana Vayu Seva, allows those who are in need of oxygen cylinders can get one without any problem.

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that anyone who are in need of oxygen cylinder can call Rachakonda COVID control Room and fill in the request form. After filling the form, one should upload the supporting documents, and obtain the cylinder for a limited period.

Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), Lions Club, Hetch Foundation, Second Chance Foundation are the sponsors of the oxygen cylinders.

The police also launched a web portal for plasma donors. He further added that more than 70 percent of the requests received at the Covid control room are regarding plasma requirements. Most of the doctors are preferring the convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He said that, "While Rachakonda Police is trying to reach out to whomever possible, the huge demand can be met only if more donors come forward." He added that those who have recovered from coronavirus can donate plasma and 400 ml of plasma from one such donor can save two lives. He added that till now, 77 personnel of Rachakonda Police have donated plasma to those in need.