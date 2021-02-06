Rachakonda CP Mohan Bhagwat Takes The First COVID Shot

CP Rachakonda Sri Mahesh Bhagwat IPS has inaugurated the Covid vaccination session for Rachakonda Police at Malkajgiri PHS. He has also taken the first shot of vaccine. Speaking to the media, he stated that police personnel of Rachakonda are distributed across the Medchal Malkajgiri, Ranga Reddy, Yadadri-Bhongir and Hyderabad districts and they will be vaccinated across the vaccination centers identified by the concerned DMHOs in their respective districts. While there are 48 vaccination centers so far identified in Rachakonda limits, vaccination has started in 30 centers on 6th February and within next 4 working days everyone from Rachakonda will be vaccinated. For each vaccination center in Rachakonda limits, a liaison officer is appointed and a whastapp group also created with concerned medical and police officers for each district and Addl DCP Admin Shilpavalli is the unit nodal officer to coordinate and supervise the vaccination for all Rachakonda Personnel.

CP urged everyone to take the vaccine without any fear and advised those with comorbidities to take on doctor advise. CP appreciated the arrangements made at the PHC and instructed the concerned SHOs to ensure that all police personnel who got vaccinated be given a snack/fruit and ORS at the PHC itself.

DMHO Medchal Malkajgiri Sri Mallikarjun stated that the nearly 1500 frontline officers are being vaccinated in the vaccination centers of Medchal Malkajgiri district. He stated that in case of any medical emergency post vaccination, the medical team and Ambulance parked at the vaccination centers can be reached out and the person is shifted immediately for further medical care.

Addl DCP Admin Shilpavalli, ACP Kushaiguda Shivkumar, SHOs Neredmet and Malkajgiri Dy DMHO K.Anand, Dr Reddi Kumari, Dy Civil Surgeon and other doctors were present.