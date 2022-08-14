Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat Awarded President's Police Medal

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, the President of India has announced rewards to police officers for their distinguished services. This year, Rachakonda Police Commissioner and Additional DG Mahesh Bhagvath and the Superintendent of Police, Intelligence cell, Devender Singh have received President's police medals from Telangana. Twelve police officers have also received police medals.

The 12 police officers, who received medals are Joint Commissioner of Police, Detective Department, AR Srinivas, Crime Investigation Department (CID) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Paleru Satyanarayana, SIB ASP Pailla Srinivas, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police Sayini Srinivas Rao, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Surada Venkata Ramana Moorthy, ISW DSP Cheruku Vasudeva Reddy, TS Police Academy DSP Gangishetty Guru Raghavendra, Ramagundam Sub-Inspector Chippa Rajamouli, Rachakonda Special Branch Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Katragadda Sreenivasu, Kamareddy Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Jangannagari Neelam Reddy, Telangana State Special Police Mamnoor fourth battalion ARSI Salendra Sudhakar and Karimnagar Intelligence DSP office head constable Undinti Srinivas.

Also Read: 10 AP, Telangana Officers To Receive HM’s Medal For 2022 Excellence in Investigation