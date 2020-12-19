Rachakonda CP Alerts Banks On Rising ATM Thefts In Hyderabad Suburbs

Hyderabad: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat has advised bankers to take precautions and preventive measures in the wake of a series of ATM thefts in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Speaking to media at the LB Nagar camp office Rachakonda police commissionerate today, CP Mahesh Bhagwat said that the gang involved in ATM thefts in the suburbs of Hyderabad was suspected by the Racakonda police to be an inter-state gang from Haryana. Special teams are already on the job to nab them. He said the gang was easily committing thefts after spotting security lapses in the ATM centers (lack of CCTV cameras, alarm system). He reminded that notices would be issued to bankers who did not abide by the rules and that they would be advised to install CCTV cameras and alarm systems or Watchmen in ATM booths as they had encountered similar incidents with ATMs earlier. He said another meeting would be held with the bankers. He said steps were being taken to curb ATM thefts. The event was attended by Crimes DCP Yadagiri, Additional DCP Srinivas and others.