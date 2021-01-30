Rachakonda Commissionerate Conducts Cyber Yodha On Digital Awareness, Cybercrime

This initiative is taken up by Rachakonda Commissionerate in collaboration with Rachakonda security Council and ENDNOW foundation under the leadership and guidance of Shri Mahesh M Bhagwat for creating awareness on cybercrime and digitial wellness among the youth, software professionals and students. This program is launched today by DCP Malkajgiri, Ms Rakshitha K Murthy IPS, along with Cyber crime ACP Shri S Hariniath , END NOW foundation Chairperson Anil Rachamalla. This program is attended by 150 shortlisted Cyber Yoddha’s from among 2633 applicants under limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate. Ms Rakshitha Murthy outlined the various initiatives of RKSC like Cybercrime, Women’s Marghadarshak, and advised active role of intellectuals, youth in these inititiatives to combat against the growing cybercrime and fraud . Digitial wellness has become a crucial part of social learning for the present generation and the necessity of the hour in these days. The Telegana Govt. under the aegis of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri KCR through various initiatives is creating awareness to the community in this regard, she added.

Cybercrime ACP Shri S Harinath called for active and consistent collaboration of civic society with RKSC (Rachakonda Security Council ) in the year long activities conducted by the department involving various experts professionals from various sectors.

As a part of Cyber Yoddha program the youth witnessed enlightening digital talks on cyber safety digital wellness from reputed international experts on various topics like , Fake News by Mr Rakesh Dubbudu, Portal and Police Connect ACP Shri S Harinath, Online Reputation Management by Mr Sudheer Sivapuram, Digital Detox by Dr Baijesh Ramesh, a renowned Psychiatrist, Digital Parenting by Anil Rachamalla, Chairperson, End Now Foundation.

Kalpana Chawla, a young software professional recently affected by the Financial Cyber Fraud from Mumbai and her issue effectively, immediately resolved by the Rachakonda Commissionerate shared her happiness, experience and prompt policing by the Rachakonda Commissionerate.

The software professionals , young graduates felt impactful and thanked the Rachakonda Commissionerate team and RKSC for such wonderful program.