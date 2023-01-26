R-Day in Telangana : CM KCR Unfurls National Flag at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who skipped the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday held at the Raj Bhavan, unfurled the national flag on the occasion of 74th Republic Day at Pragathi Bhavan in the city.

He garlanded the portraits and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar and remembered their services to the nation.

The flag hoisting ceremony at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office was attended by state ministers Ch Malla Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLCs Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, DGP Anjani Kumar, CMO senior officials, staff and many other public representatives.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the Army War Memorial in Secunderabad. KCR lit Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid floral tributes to the brave soldiers. He also remembered the sacrifices of Indian bravehearts.

