Qutubullapur Shivers as Temperature Drops to Lowest

Telangana is going to witness a dip in the temperature for the next couple of days. The average night temperature in the city on Friday was 19.4 degrees Celsius. Qutubullapur and surrounding areas recorded lowest temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius. The night temperature of Ramchandrapuran and Patacheru was recorded at 16.6 degrees Celsius. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, there is going to be a drop in night temperatures in several parts of Telangana.

The IMD issued a three-day yellow notice for the city on Friday, and the city's night temperature is expected to drop by four to six degrees on Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6. The minimum temperature in Telangana, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jangaon, Medak, and Malkajgiri, is expected to be below 15 degrees Celsius on February 5, 6, and 7, said the reports of Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The minimum temperature in Kukatpally, Rajendranagar, LB Nagar, Malakpet Charminar, Secunderabad, Begumpet, Mehdipatnam, Jubileehills, Khairtabad, and Uppal is expected to be below 15 degrees Celsius February 5 and 6.