Quit Governor Post and Join BJP, Netizen's Advice to Tamilisai After Tweet

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to her Twitter and made a tweet on the role of the union government in setting up a medical college in Nagarkurnool. She tweeted, "Telangana started getting New Medical Colleges as per the vision of @PMOIndia "One Medical college in each District". This is First among the new medical colleges which I mentioned."

Telangana started getting New Medical Colleges as per the vision of @PMOIndia "One Medical college in each District". This is First among the new medical colleges which I mentioned https://t.co/68Sj4WB7ac — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) April 25, 2022

Most of the netizens took to their Twitter and reacted to the post.

Dr Naresh Gadagani tweeted "Respected madam, these colleges are completely funded by State Government of Telangana. Out of 157 medical colleges by Central Govt.. Not even a single college allotted to Telangana in Phase 1."

Mam.. you are Governer.. not WhatsApp University vice chancellor.. please refrain from spreading fake news. Also, Advance happy birthday. Don't complain to your boss Shah that I didn't wish. pic.twitter.com/TdeiU30gNq — Kane 🦅 (@sunriser1000) April 25, 2022

@DrTamilisaiGuv Madam, Plz behave like Governer not like a BJP agent....Being a Governer how can you share false information...Central Government did not sanctioned even a single medical college to Telangana Every Medical College is sanctioned by Telangana Government only — Raghuveer Rathode (@RaghuveerTRS) April 25, 2022

మీరు ఇంతకీ గవర్నర్ వా లేదా మోడీ ఏజంట్ వా ,,మేడమ్ !! — Bullet Suri TRS (@BulletSuri7) April 25, 2022

The Union health ministry has sanctioned 157 medical colleges in government hospitals nationwide, but Telangana state does not figure in the list. The state government had submitted proposals for six medical colleges.https://t.co/f36P63jB2y — Kenobi BhAAi (@AnthKaal) April 25, 2022

In March, Telangana CM KCR had announced that one medical college will be set up in each district. A month after KCR's announcement, PM Modi declared a new medical colleges scheme under which the Central government sanctioned 157 medical colleges to different States, but not a single college was approved for Telangana. IT Minister KTR also spoke about the same issue many times.

