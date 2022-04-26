Quit Governor Post and Join BJP, Netizen's Advice to Tamilisai After Tweet

Apr 26, 2022, 14:58 IST
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to her Twitter and made a tweet on the role of the union government in setting up a medical college in Nagarkurnool. She tweeted, "Telangana started getting New Medical Colleges as per the vision of @PMOIndia "One Medical college in each District". This is  First among the new medical colleges which I mentioned."

Most of the netizens took to their Twitter and reacted to the post.

Dr Naresh Gadagani tweeted "Respected madam, these colleges are completely funded by State Government of Telangana. Out of 157 medical colleges by Central Govt.. Not even a single college allotted to Telangana in Phase 1."

Here are a few tweets made by netizens.

In March, Telangana CM KCR had announced that one medical college will be set up in each district. A month after KCR's announcement, PM Modi declared a new medical colleges scheme under which the Central government sanctioned 157 medical colleges to different States, but not a single college was approved for Telangana. IT Minister KTR also spoke about the same issue many times.

